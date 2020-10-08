STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assembly mayhem: Legislators get bail

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four former LDF legislators accused in the Assembly bedlam case secured bail from the Chief Judicial Magistrate court Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. K Ajith, V Sivankutty, C K Sadasivan and K Kunjammed got bail after they appeared in the court. Two of the accused K Ajith and C K Sadasivan are MLAs now. Earlier, the court had directed the accused to appear on October 15.

Two other accused — ministers E P Jayarajan and K T Jaleel — did not appear. Both of them sought more time to appear before the court on health grounds. Jayarajan, who recently recovered from Covid-19, is now hospitalised at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. Jaleel tested Covid positive on Wednesday.  It’s for the first time that the four accused persons appeared before the court in connection with the case. They obtained bail after remitting `35,000 each. The bail amount is proportionate to the cost of furniture damaged in the melee.

On September 22, the court had dismissed the state government’s plea to withdraw the case pertaining to the pandemonium in the assembly during the budget speech of the then Finance minister K M Mani on March 13, 2015.The court had made it clear that the case related to destroying public properties cannot be withdrawn. The offences committed by the accused, who were all elected MLAs, are serious, the court had pointed out.The court had considered the case based on a petition filed by social workers M T Thomas and Peter Mayiliparambil.

