High-level intervention forced Habitat to withdraw from Life Mission project, alleges chairman

During the stint of Habitat, neither Unitac nor Red Crescent figured anywhere in the project. “These agencies entered the picture after Habitat had withdrawn from the project," he told the media.

LIFE mission project

A housing colony built as part of the LIFE mission (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A high-level intervention into the designing of the controversial Life Mission scheme forced the Habitat Technology Group, which prepared the detailed project report of the apartments, to excuse itself from it, said its chairman G Sankar.

“In fact the project was estimated to cost Rs 31.5 crore in the beginning, but we were told to redesign it around four times. Finally, we were told to limit the cost of the project within Rs 15 crore. We redesigned the project limiting its expense to around Rs 12.5 crore including tax and services tax,” he said.

But later after a high-level meeting, Habitat was told to use pre-engineered building technology to construct the apartments in two districts. “First of all, we did not believe in pre-fabricated engineering buildings especially in the case of three and four-storied buildings. From the earlier positions in the project management consultancy agreement, there were a lot of changes suggested in the later stages which reduced the role of Habitat and it became more of a contractor favoured project. Following this, the Habitat Technology asked the state government to relieve it and the agency was terminated from the project by October 30, 2019,” he said.

