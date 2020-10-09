STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assault on YouTuber: Sessions court rejects anticipatory bail of Bhagyalakshmi, others

On Wednesday, the prosecution argued in the court that if the court grants bail to them it will send a wrong message to the public.

Published: 09th October 2020 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Malayalam dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi (Facebook/Bhagya Lakshmi)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional sessions court Thiruvananthapuram on Friday rejecetd the plea of dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi seeking anticipatory bail in connection with assaulting controversial YouTuber Vijay P Nair. The bail plea of other two activists Diya Sana and Sreelakhsmi Arackal were also dismissed by the court.

The court rejected the bail accepting the argument of the prosecution that the bail would send the wrong message to the public and it may prompt others to do their same attitude by taking law in their hands. However, the police have not arrested them so far and the lawyers of Bhagyalakshmi and others will file an appeal in the High Court soon seeking bail.

On Wednesday, the prosecution argued that if they are granted bail, it will send a wrong message to the public. It will also inspire the public to take law in their hands and more offences of such kind could be reported in the future.

Bhagyalakshmi, activists Diya Sana and Sreelakshmi Arackal were charged with non-bailable offences, Sections 323(Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 ( Punishment for criminal intimidation), 294b ( sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place,), 452 ( House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 392 ( Punishment for robbery) of Indian Penal Code.

On September 26, Bhagyalakshmi and Diya Sana assaulted Vijay for making derogatory and sleazy remarks against women on his Youtube channel. The Thampanoor police are investigating this case.

According to Bhagyalakshmi, they had to confront the man due to the lack of response and action from the police and the Women's Commission on the matter.

The incident went viral on social media after Diya Sana, who rose to fame through the reality show Bigg Boss, shot the incident on her mobile phone and posted it live on Facebook. The incident took place at the lodge room of Vijay at Gandhari Amman Kovil road in Thiruvananthapuram. Later, Vijay was arrested and his Youtube channel, 'Vtrix scene' was also removed by YouTube based on the state government's request.

Earlier, activist Sreelakshmi Arackal had approached the Kerala Women's Commission, the Cyber Cell, as well as the Social Justice Department, seeking action against him. However, no action was taken by any of the officials so far.This prompted them to take law on their hands.

