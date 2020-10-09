STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leader AP Abdullakutty attacked by gang in Malappuram

BJP national vice-president A P Abdullakutty was allegedly attacked by a gang at Randathani in Malappuram late on Thursday.

Published: 09th October 2020 02:29 AM

AP Abdullakutty

AP Abdullakutty. (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: BJP national vice-president AP Abdullakutty was allegedly attacked by a gang at Randathani in Malappuram late on Thursday. BJP district president Ravi Thelath told TNIE that the group behaved indecently with Abdullakutty at a hotel from where he had food while on his way to Kozhikode.“They followed Abdullakutty’s car in a lorry and rear-ended it,” he said.

BJP state chief K Surendran has condemned the attack on Abdullakutty and demanded stern action against the perpetrators.“The government should take strict action against the proponents of hatred. BJP workers are determined to protect their national vice-president and will resist all attempts to disrupt peace and harmony,” he said in a statement. However, the Kadampuzha police maintained it was an accident caused by heavy rain.

