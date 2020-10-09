Kerala sees record COVID-19 recoveries in a day, health department peddles new ideas

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of new Covid-19 patients dropped by almost half on Thursday, a day after it climbed to the 10,000-mark.

This happened as the testing of samples also dropped from 73,816 to 63,146. In a heartening development, the number of recovered patients crossed the 7,000-mark for the first time.

In all, the state recorded 5,445 new cases and 7,003 recoveries on the day.

While a section of experts criticise the government’s decision to unlock various sectors at a time when the Covid-19 situation is worsening, state health officials counter these citing emerging ideas like the Great Barrington Declaration.

The health department has also issued a directive to accept e-prescriptions for issuing drugs and conducting lab investigations for people using telemedicine consultations.

“The critics could say whatever they want. There is no scope for another lockdown unless the situation gets that alarming. The faultfinders should keep an ear to the ground to understand initiatives like the Great Barrington Declaration which mulls a ‘focused protection’ approach to deal with the epidemic,” said a senior official of the health department.

The declaration that was made last Sunday highlights the need for an approach for better protecting those who are the most at risk and allowing those who are not vulnerable to resume life as normal immediately.

However, when asked whether the department supports the herd immunity concept as projected by the said declaration, the official said no.

According to him, herd immunity through immunisation rather than natural infection is better for a state like Kerala where there is a huge population of the elderly and those with comorbidities.

Rajendra Pilankatta of the School of Medicine and Public Health of the Central University of Kerala, said, “It’s the people who will have to decide whether lockdown is needed or not.

“While it’s ideal to allow the young people who are less susceptible to the virus to resume their activities, they should prevent themselves from becoming carriers of Covid-19. A majority of the infected were found to be asymptomatic. If they bring the virus to their homes and spread the same to the vulnerable like the elderly, the mortality will go up beyond imagination.”

‘e-prescription valid for 24 hrs’

In another major decision, the government issued a set of directions as it noted that drug delivery and laboratory investigations for people consulting doctors through telemedicine platforms are not being carried out on time at government health facilities.

A directive from principal health secretary Rajan Khobragade issued in this regard said e-prescriptions will be valid for 24 hours and all institutions should consider the same.

Also, the lab investigations suggested by the telemedicine practitioner shall be acceptable and performed at the lab facility of the nearest government health facility.

On the day, 24 deaths were confirmed as due to Covid, taking the death toll in the state to 930. Of the 5,445 newly infected people, 4,616 contracted the infection through local transmission. While the sources of infection of 502 people remain unknown, 250 were returnees, 73 health workers and four employees of INHS.