STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Not Central Bureau of Idiots, agency quotes movie dialogue during LIFE Mission case argument

The deals behind the project need to be exposed, the national agency said.

Published: 09th October 2020 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

LIFE mission project

A housing colony built as part of the LIFE mission (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While concluding his argument in the LIFE Mission housing project case in the Kerala High Court on Thursday, the counsel for the CBI reproduced Jagathy Sreekumar’s iconic dialogue from the movie Oru CBI Diary Kurippu to emphasise that the agency knows what it’s doing. “The meaning of CBI is not Central Bureau of Idiots, it is Central Bureau of Investigation,” the counsel reminded the state government. During the hearing, CBI informed HC that there was a discreet ‘underbelly operation’ involving notorious smugglers and government officers in the LIFE Mission housing project transactions.

The deals behind the project need to be exposed, the national agency said. The Memorandum of Understanding between UAE agency Red Crescent and Unitac, which is constructing the LIFE Mission housing complex at Wadakkanchery, was nothing but an eyewash, it said. “The money came from the consul-general’s account and not from the Red Crescent.

There was nothing to show that there was any transfer of money from Red Crescent. The MoU was used by Unitac, LIFE Mission officers and persons hiding behind the curtains to ensure that the court did not see the real transactions and the crime involved in the illega l transactions, ” CBI submitted. The agency made the submission when petitions filed by the LIFE Mission and the managing director of Unitac, Santhosh Eapen, came up for hearing.

CBI raises questions, govt blames Anil Akkara

Citing the deposition of Eapen, CBI said the company representatives initially met Sandeep Nair, an accused in the gold smuggling case, in Thiruvananthapuram to discuss the project, at which point the “conspiracy” in the case started. After two weeks, Unitac sought advance payment and a direct meeting with UAE consulate officials at its office. That happened on July 31, much before the signing of the agreement. Unitac gave a portion of the foreign contribution to Swapna Suresh, Sarith P S and UAE consulate official Khalid, which points to a violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), CBI submitted.

The agency asked how Sandeep got the project details like the plan and drawing prepared by Habitat Builders -- the consultant for the project -- which Unitac later submitted to LIFE Mission as its own. The state government said a Congress MLA (Anil Akkara) dragged LIFE Mission into a controversy after raising a complaint with CBI against Unitac and Sane Ventures.

“His real target is the government. And the CBI happily registered an FIR. If the FIR is an abuse of the process of law, the state can challenge it. The government has to support the officials involved in humanitarian efforts. A Vigilance enquiry is going on with respect to allegations under the Prevention of Corruption Act and an FIR was registered. That will continue unabated,” the state argued. Anil Akkara’s lawyer contended that the agreement of Unitac is with the Consulate General of the UAE and that the Consulate General had no authorisation to represent Red Crescent.

ED chargesheet puts UAE Consulate in dock

Kochi: The chargesheet filed by the ED has put the UAE Consulate in the dock as it reveals commission deals made by diplomats. In her statement on the LIFE Mission project, Swapna Suresh told the agency that the consul-general himself had got commission 

Directors of Unitac, Sane Ventures met Sivasankar, Swapna tells ED

High-level intervention forced Habitat to withdraw from the project, says chairman

Sivasankar under CBI scanner

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LIFE Mission CBI
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp