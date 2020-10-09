UDF back in protest mode, leaders march against Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adopting a new approach of protests abiding by the Covid-19 protocol and springing a surprise, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala led a march of five UDF leaders from Palayam Martyr’s Square here to the Secretariat, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Ever since Chennithala had called off public protests against the LDF government, there has been an uproar within the Congress and among the allies. Senior leaders like K Muraleedharan had alleged that Chennithala had taken a hasty decision without taking the rest of them into confidence.

Chennithala along with UDF convener M M Hassan, IUML’s Kondotty MLA T V Ibrahim, CMP and RSP leaders C P John and Shibu Baby John, respectively, took out the march after attending the front’s subcommittee meeting held to gear up for the local body elections. In an hour after the meeting, the media was informed about the Secretariat march.