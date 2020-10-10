AP Abdullakutty says attack was deliberate

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A day after he was allegedly attacked by a group at Randathani in Malappuram, BJP national vice president AP Abdullakutty on Friday termed the incident the continuation of the ongoing witch-hunt against him for taking a different political stand. “Despite lodging several police complaints against the verbal abuse I was being subjected to in social media, the Pinarayi Vijayan government had not taken any action,” he told reporters here.

He said he was coming to Kannur and had stopped at a hotel in Malappuram to have food. “While we were having food, some people tried to provoke me by making unruly comments. A person who was not wearing a mask had approached me and wanted to shake hands. To avoid a scene, we left the hotel in a hurry. Still, someone threw a stone at my vehicle,” he alleged.

He also alleged that the lorry rear-ended his vehicle twice at Randathani.“The first time I thought the lorry driver made a mistake. When it happened again, I felt it was not an accident,” alleged Abdullakutty, adding that he luckily survived the accident without injuries. Meanwhile, the lorry driver clarified that he had felt sleepy and lost control of the vehicle, which led to the accident. However, Abdullakutty has demanded a serious police probe into the incident.

Police launch probe

Malappuram: The Ponnani police have launched a detailed investigation into the complaint filed by a Yuva Morcha leader from Kannur stating that a gang verbally abused and threw stones at BJP national vice-president A P Abdullakutty at Veliyankode on Thursday night. Meanwhile, the Kadampuzha police is probing the incident in which a lorry rear-ended Abdullakutty’s vehicle. “As per our preliminary investigation, heavy rain is the main reason for the accident. However, other angles alleged in the complaint will also be probed,” said Kadampuzha SI Manoj K N.