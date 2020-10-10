STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Civic polls: BJP gears up for seat-sharing, candidate selection

Surendran said the meeting recorded its strong protest against the “ineptitude” of the state government in controlling Covid.

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first leg of the BJP state leadership meeting held in Kottayam on Friday discussed the road map for the upcoming local body poll on the basis of which seat sharing among various NDA constituents as well as candidate selection will be carried out in the coming days.“A detailed road map for the local body election, which was drawn up by the party’s core committee, was explained and discussed at the meeting. Besides state office-bearers, three leaders each from the district committees concerned also participated in the deliberations,” said a senior leader.   

Though the meeting was held amid the recent controversy over the participation of a Mahila Morcha leader at an international meet attended by Union Minister V Muraleedharan, leaders to whom TNIE spoke to said the matter did not figure in the discussions on Friday.The meeting in Kottayam was held for leaders from Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam regions. The second leg of the leadership meeting for Palakkad and Kozhikode regions will be held in Thrissur on Saturday.  

Briefing reporters, BJP state president K Surendran said the leadership meet came down heavily on the state government on issues such as its alleged failure in arresting the rise of Covid-19 cases and appointment of the Vice Chancellor of Sree Narayana Guru Open University in gross violation of eligibility criteria. 

Surendran said the meeting recorded its strong protest against the “ineptitude” of the state government in controlling Covid. He said the party has decided to step up its agitation against the government on the matter and added that the state has become ‘number one’ in the country in terms of test positivity rate.  

BJP also urged the state government to reconsider its recommendation to appoint Mubarak Pasha as the Vice Chancellor of Sree Narayana Guru Open University. Instead, a person who has good knowledge of Sree Narayana Guru’s ideals and also who fulfils the eligibility criteria for the post of Vice Chancellor should be appointed, Surendran said.

‘No protocol violation’
T’Puram: Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan on Friday ruled out any ‘protocol violation’ in the participation of a PR manager in an international ministerial meeting in the UAE, in which he represented India. “Which section, under which protocol says such a person cannot participate? Once that is explained to me, I will give a reply,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the BJP leadership meet. On reports that the Prime Minister’s Office had started inquiring into a complaint of protocol violation against him, Muraleedharan said he welcomes any probe.

