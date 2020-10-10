Congress, BJP engaged in political murders: Kodiyeri

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has lashed out at the Congress and the BJP for allegedly indulging in politics of murder. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged that the BJP was behind the murder of party branch secretary Sanoop in Thrissur.The CPM secretariat which met on Friday registered its protest in the Sanoop murder case.

“This is the fourth murder in the state in the last 40 days. The Congress and RSS are trying to indulge in politics of murder. So far, four CPM workers - three of them from the minority community and another from a backward community - were killed,” said Kodiyeri.

Despite such violence, the CPM has asked its cadre to exercise restraint. Those indulging in murderous politics should be isolated by the masses. The CPM will organise campaigns against such political violence. The programme will be organised as per Covid protocol.