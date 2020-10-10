Covid-19: 8,048 recover, 25 deaths in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state on Friday recorded 9,250 new Covid-19 cases, with three districts witnessing over 1,000 cases — Kozhikode (1,205), Malappuram (1,174) and Thiruvananthapuram (1,012). A total of 8,048 persons recovered from the infection, with Thiruvananthapuram topping the list (1,074). At present, there are 91,756 active cases in the state.

Among the newly infected, the sources of infection of 757 patients remain unknown. Meanwhile, 25 more persons succumbed to the infection on the day and eight of them were below the age of 60. There are 2,73,686 people under observation in the state — 2,45,261 under home or institutional quarantine and 28,425 in hospitals. A total of 68,321 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. While 11 places were added to the list of Covid hotspots, 38 were removed. There are 694 hotspots now.