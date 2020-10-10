STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Covid-19: 8,048 recover, 25 deaths in Kerala

At present, there are 91,756 active cases in the state.

Published: 10th October 2020 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19 testing

Representational image. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state on Friday recorded 9,250 new Covid-19 cases, with three districts witnessing over 1,000 cases — Kozhikode (1,205), Malappuram (1,174) and Thiruvananthapuram (1,012). A total of 8,048 persons recovered from the infection, with Thiruvananthapuram topping the list (1,074). At present, there are 91,756 active cases in the state.

Among the newly infected, the sources of infection of 757 patients remain unknown. Meanwhile, 25 more persons succumbed to the infection on the day and eight of them were below the age of 60. There are 2,73,686 people under observation in the state — 2,45,261 under home or institutional quarantine and 28,425 in hospitals. A total of 68,321 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. While 11 places were added to the list of Covid hotspots, 38 were removed. There are 694 hotspots now.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Covid-19
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp