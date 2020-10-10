ED will move court if Swapna gets statutory bail: Addl solicitor general

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju on Friday told the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) that in the event of gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh getting statutory bail in the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against her, the ED will move the special court seeking the cancellation of her bail.

Raju made submissions via Google Meet from New Delhi while the court considered Swapna’s petition seeking statutory bail on the grounds that ED, which is probing the money trail in the smuggling, failed to file a chargesheet within 60 days of her arrest. Raju said Swapna’s petition does not say that it is filed for availing default bail under CrPC Section 167(2), which allows bail to a person if the investigation agency fails to file a chargesheet within 60 days of his/her arrest.

“The court should also consider that no oral submission was made by Swapna’s counsel for default bail before ED filed the chargesheet on October 6. The petition should not be considered one for statutory bail,” he submitted. He said even if the court grants her bail, there is a provision in CrPC to seek its cancellation on the merits of the case, which, he said, the ED can use. “However, going through the case’s merits, the court should not allow her bail,” he said.

On Special Court Judge Kauser Edapagath’s query whether it has no contention that ED filed the chargesheet within 60 days, Raju said these were calculations and that there were verdicts that said the deadline for filing chargesheet should not be considered from the date of arrest of the accused.

Geo Paul, Swapna’s counsel, said he had brought it to the notice of the court on October 5 that the petition was for availing bail under CrPC Section 167(2). The chargesheet was filed a day later. He had brought the same matter up on October 6 and 7. Even the petition said it 60 days have gone by since ED arrested the accused. The court will issue an order on Swapna’s bail plea next Tuesday.

custody of five accused persons sought

Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought the custody of five accused persons in the gold smuggling case involving diplomatic baggage. The petition was filed in the NIA court, seeking the custody of Abdu P T, Mohammad Ali, Sharafuddin K T, Muhammad Shafeeq and Hamjad Ali. The custody was sought to interrogate them for five days. This is for the second time their custody was sought. The accused were mainly financiers who invested money to procure gold through the diplomatic channel.

NIA seeks court nod to continue probe for 90 more days

Kochi: The NIA has approached the NIA Court here to permit it to continue the probe into the case related to gold smuggling via diplomatic channel for 90 more days. The plea was filed following the completion of 90-day probe on Friday. The agency has also sought the extension of the judicial custody of Sarith P S, Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair, Rameez K T, Jalal A M, Muhammad Shafi, Said Alavi, Abdu P T, Mohammad Ali Ebrahim, Mohammad Ali, Sharafudeen and Muham-mad Shadeeq. It is under section 43D(2) (b) of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the permi-ssion was sought to continue the probe for 90 days. The NIA registered the case on July 10 this year. According to NIA, more probe has to be conducted, for which 90 more days will be required.