STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Ex-Ranji cricketer Suresh Kumar found dead, investigation launched

Former cricketer M Suresh Kumar, 47, popularly known as Umbri among  friends and the cricketing fraternity, was found dead at his residence in Alappuzha on Friday. 

Published: 10th October 2020 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Former cricketer M Suresh Kumar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former cricketer M Suresh Kumar, 47, popularly known as Umbri among  friends and the cricketing fraternity, was found dead at his residence in Alappuzha on Friday. Police said his family members saw his body hanging from the ceiling of his house at Pazhaveedu around 7.30pm. Though medical staff from a nearby clinic rushed to the spot, his life could not be saved. Later, his body was shifted to government hospital for autopsy. Suresh Kumar is survived by wife Manju and son Athul. Police have launched a probe into the incident. 

K Sanal Kumar, former secretary of the Alappuzha Cricket Association, who had also been an official  of the Kerala Cricket Association, expressed shock at the untimely death of Umbri. It was in a  club formed by K Sanal Kumar that Suresh started his innings in cricket and later went on to become the first Malayali to make it to national team’s youth side.

“I am shocked. He is no more. He was a talented player,” he said. 
Suresh was working in Southern Railway. As an ESPN Cricinfo rated left-arm spinner, Suresh had played 72 first-class games  (1991-99), taking 196 wickets at an average of 27.77 and 1,657 runs at 19.49 average, with 101 not out being his highest personal score. 

Known for his unique ‘flippers’, he rose to fame for his agility as a fielder from the age of 13 and by taking  fielding to the level of South African legend Jonty Rhodes in domestic cricket. An analysis of  Suresh’s career would reveal that he was unlucky not to have made it to Team India. Indian players of his era like Rahul Dravid were all praise of him.  He was also instrumental in Kerala’s victory against a star-studded Tamil Nadu for the first time in history in a Ranji outing in the early 90s.  Suresh had scalped six wickets  in both the innings  which included the prize scalps of W V Raman and Robin Singh.

He started off as an U-15 state player in 1986-89 and then climbed up the ladder to become the U-17 captain in 1987-89 and U-19 player in 1988-92. He had skippered the Kerala U-19 side during 1990-92.
Suresh played for the India U-19 side in 1991-92 against New Zealand. He was a regular in Ranji Trophy, having represented both Kerala and the Railways from 1991 to 99. 
 

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranji cricketer Suresh Kumar death
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp