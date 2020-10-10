STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ezhacherry Ramachandran wins Vayalar literary award for poetry collection 'A Virginian Summer'

The award instituted by the Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Trust in memory of the late poet carries a purse of Rs one lakh and a sculpture by Kanayi Kunhiraman

Ezhacherry Ramachandran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted poet Ezhacherry Ramachandran has won the 44th Vayalar literary award for his poetry collection 'Oru Virginian Veyilkalam' (A Virginian Summer).

The award instituted by the Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Trust in memory of the late poet carries a purse of Rs 1 lakh and sculpture by Kanayi Kunhiraman. Ezhacherry was chosen by a jury comprising Kerala Sahitya Academy secretary Dr. KP Mohanan, Dr. N Mukundan, and Professor Ambalappuzha Gopakumar.

The judging panel met at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday and recommended Ezhacherry for the award. Announcing the award, trust president Perumbadavan Sreedharan said the judging committee's decision was unanimous. The award will be presented by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on October 27.  

The award is given to original works - including poetry, short stories, and criticism - in Malayalam published within five years. This year, the trust had received suggestions from 165 people, of which five works, which received maximum nominations, were sent to 20 prominent people. Three works which received the maximum points were then sent to the jury for the final section.

G Soorya Thejaswini has been selected for the scholarship given by the trust. The scholarship of Rs 5,000 is being given to a student who scores top marks with Malayalam main from Asan Memorial Higher Secondary School, Madras.

