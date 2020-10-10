Import of dates: Customs grills Sivasankar for 12 hrs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs grilled M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the CM, on Friday in connection with the probe into the import of dates through diplomatic cargo in 2017 by evading Customs duty. He reached the Customs office here around 10.30am and the interrogation continued till 10pm. Though Sivasankar was summoned in the case related to arrival of dates via the diplomatic channel, the Customs Commissionerate (Preventive)also asked him about facts related to the gold smuggling case. Sources said his interrogation will continue on Saturday.

Speculation is rife that Customs may proceed with his arrest in the gold smuggling case soon, but the officials are tight-lipped about their next move. In May 2017, the UAE Consulate had imported 17 tonnes of high-quality dates gifted by UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India to bolster ties between the two countries.

The Social Justice Department had later distributed the dates among children of various homes, BUDS rehabilitation centres, BUDS schools and special schools in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and UAE Consul-General Jamal Hussain Al Sabi had jointly launched the distribution drive at a function in Thiruvananthapuram in which gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh was also present in her capacity as then secretary to the consul-general.

‘Dates didn’t reach every kids’ home as claimed’

The Customs considers the import of the dates as duty evasion. The dates were brought here as diplomatic cargo which is exempted from duty, it said. However, only goods meant for diplomats and the consulate should be brought as diplomatic cargo, it said, adding that here, the dates were dist r ibut ed out s ide the consulate.

“We had recorded the statement of a former Social Justice Department head, who said it was on Sivasankar’s directive that the department got associated with the project to distribute dates to children’s homes. Also, it was Sivasankar who coordinated the distribution activities from the CM’s office,” said a source. The Customs also suspects irregularities in the distribution of dates as the packets did not reach every children’s home as claimed.

The agency suspects that the dates were diverted to the market instead. This is the second time that Customs is questioning Sivasankar. The agency first grilled him in July as part of its probe into his alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case after it was revealed that he was an advisor and close friend of Swapna.

He has also been questioned a total of five times by the NI A and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the gold smuggling case. The ED recently said it would quiz Sivasankar again based on digital evidence it has collected. The Central Bureau of Investigation is also planning to question the bureaucrat after it found out that he was involved in allotting the contract in the Wadakkanchery LI FE Mission project to two Kochi-based companies.