STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Jose K Mani keeps political stance in suspense

Despite intense speculation over Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M) faction joining the LDF, the party leadership has put on hold a formal announcement in this regard.

Published: 10th October 2020 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Jose K Mani at a press conference in Kottayam on Sunday | Vishnu Prathap

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Despite intense speculation over Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M) faction joining the LDF, the party leadership has put on hold a formal announcement in this regard. Though a formal declaration on the faction’s political stance was expected from Jose on the 56th formation day celebration of the Kerala Congress party on Friday, the party leadership maintained silence on the matter.

Meanwhile, for the first time after quitting UDF, Jose launched a scathing attack on the Congress leadership in the party’s steering committee meeting. Jose is learnt to have said that the Congress had politically deceived K M Mani’s Kerala Congress (M), which had been part of the UDF for more than three decades.

Jose also reported in the meeting that none of the leaders from the UDF made any initiative for holding talks with the faction after its ouster. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Jose said the political stance to be adopted by KC(M) would determine the course of Kerala politics. “A crucial decision on the KC(M)’s entry into a political front will come out in a few days,” Jose said. 

KC factions celebrate formation day separately
Various Kerala Congress factions celebrated the 56th formation day of the party on Friday. It was on October 9, 1964 that Kerala Congress was formed. Later, the party split on several occasions, getting it the tagline ‘Valarum thorum pilarum, pilarum thorum valarum’ (It splits as it grows and grows as it splits). Each faction convened separate meetings and programmes in Kottayam as part of the formation day.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jose K Mani
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp