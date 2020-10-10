Jose K Mani keeps political stance in suspense

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Despite intense speculation over Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M) faction joining the LDF, the party leadership has put on hold a formal announcement in this regard. Though a formal declaration on the faction’s political stance was expected from Jose on the 56th formation day celebration of the Kerala Congress party on Friday, the party leadership maintained silence on the matter.

Meanwhile, for the first time after quitting UDF, Jose launched a scathing attack on the Congress leadership in the party’s steering committee meeting. Jose is learnt to have said that the Congress had politically deceived K M Mani’s Kerala Congress (M), which had been part of the UDF for more than three decades.

Jose also reported in the meeting that none of the leaders from the UDF made any initiative for holding talks with the faction after its ouster. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Jose said the political stance to be adopted by KC(M) would determine the course of Kerala politics. “A crucial decision on the KC(M)’s entry into a political front will come out in a few days,” Jose said.

KC factions celebrate formation day separately

Various Kerala Congress factions celebrated the 56th formation day of the party on Friday. It was on October 9, 1964 that Kerala Congress was formed. Later, the party split on several occasions, getting it the tagline ‘Valarum thorum pilarum, pilarum thorum valarum’ (It splits as it grows and grows as it splits). Each faction convened separate meetings and programmes in Kottayam as part of the formation day.