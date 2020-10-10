Maoist CP Jaleel killing: Report upholds police version

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The magisterial report on the alleged police encounter at Vythiri in Wayanad on March 6, 2019, has upheld the police version that Maoist CP Jaleel was killed in the encounter and there was no police conspiracy involved.

The report was submitted to the District Sessions Court at Kalpetta by then district magistrate and collector A R Ajayakumar. Jaleel’s family dismissed the report as grossly supporting the police.

“It has not taken into consideration both the forensic and ballistic examination results,” said Jaleel’s brother C P Rasheed.

Meanwhile, the Sessions Court dismissed the plea of Anti-Terrorism Squad to get back the weapons used in the encounter. Rasheed had moved the court against giving back the weapons saying the police would destroy the evidence.