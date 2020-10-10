Pilgrims must undergo antigen test at Nilakkal

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The Lord Ayyappa temple here will be opened on October 16 for monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of Thulam. However, devotees will have to undergo a rapid antigen test for Covid-19 by the Health Department at the Nilakkal pilgrim transit camp before going to the temple.

The sreekovil will be opened by melsanthi Sudhir Nampoothiri in the presence of thantri Kandararu Rajivaru at 5 pm. The final selection of new melsanthis for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples will be conducted on October 17. The selection of the new melsanthi, by draw of lots, for Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple will be held in front of the sreekovil from the nine-member probables’ list.

Only 2 routes to remain open for pilgrims

T’Puram: The state police will close all forest routes to Sabarimala for the Thulam month poojas in the hill shrine. As per an order issued by State Police Chief Loknath Behera, only Vadasserikara and Erumeli routes will remain open. Also, a staggered permission for pilgrims has been planned instead of allowing 250 of them to move to Sannidhanam at once. Bathing in the Pampa is prohibited and no exception will be made for officials, pilgrims and other employees, including religious staff, in following Covid protocol. Behera also appointed IPS officer Radhakrishnan as the special officer for Thulam pooja.