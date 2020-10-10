Superintendents of police transferred

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Friday transferred the superintendents of police (SPs) of several districts. An order in this regard was issued by the General Administration Department.

S Harisankar, District Police Chief, Kollam Rural, has been transferred and posted as SP of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (intelligence), Thiruvananthapuram. G Poonguzhali, DCP of Kochi city, has been posted SP of Wayanad. R Ilango, SP of Wayanad, has been appointed SP, Kollam Rural.

Meanwhile, seven police officers who were conferred IPS recently have also been posted in various districts.While K B Ravi has been posted SP, State Special Branch (admin), Headquarters, S Rajendran is the SP, Crime Branch, Thiruvananthapuram, P B Rajeev the DCP of Kochi city, and Thampi S Durgadutt Assistant Director (admin), Kerala Police Academy, Thrissur, with additional charge of Integrated Police Recruit training centre.

Rathish Krishnan has been appointed the SP (internal security), State Special Branch; Tomy Sebastian is the SP, Crime Branch, Ernakulam, and N Vijayakumar is the new SP, State Special branch, Ernakulam Range.