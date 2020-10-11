Chennas Parameswaran Namboothiripad dies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chennas Parameswaran Namboothiripad, 88, the senior-most member of the Chennas family of temple high priests, died at Kunnamkulam Choondal Chennas Mana, his ancestral residence, on Saturday. He was the high priest of important temples including Ernakulam Siva temple, Chittoor Sree Krishna Swamy temple, Aluva Siva temple, and Kadungalloor Narasimha temple. He is survived by wife Sreedevi Antharjanam, sons Chittoor Cheriya Narayanan Namboothiripad, Parameswaran Namboothiripad and daughter Uma. The cremation was held at Chennas Mana.