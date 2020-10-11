CPI, fellow Left allies oppose govt move to amend rules of business

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A move to amend the government’s ‘rules of business’ so as to ensure more power to the chief minister and department secretaries, and thereby clip ministers’ authority, has invited severe opposition from LDF allies. The CPI and other other Left parties opposed the move at the Cabinet sub-committee meet held on Wednesday. They have also conveyed their dissent to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. However, Pinarayi termed the news of amendment a mere speculation and said the draft report is currently under the consideration of the Cabinet panel.

The rules of business - a set of rules that governs the government’s routine administrative business - was last amended 15 years ago. In 2018, the then Left government had entrusted a five-member panel of secretaries with the task of proposing changes to the rules.

When the draft report came up for discussion before the five-member Cabinet committee, ministers E Chandrasekharan and S Krishnankutty opposed many of the proposals. “Proposals that give more powers to secretaries cannot be accepted in a democratic system. Ministers have recorded their dissent and forwarded it to the chief minister. Since these are rules concerning the Cabinet, they can only be accepted after the Cabinet’s final approval,” said a senior CPI leader.

A K Balan is the convener of the panel, and A K Saseendran and Ramachandran Kadannappally are the members. While some of the suggestions are to speed up the file movement, the proposal to provide primary responsibility to secretaries could see them taking a final call on files keeping the minister concerned in the dark. This may severely deplete the elected legislators’ authority.

Sub-committee to submit report in two weeks

One of the major proposals is to empower the chief minister to recall files from any department without informing the minister concerned. “These are secretary-level proposals. The sub-committee had only preliminary discussions on the report. In two weeks, we will submit our report before the Cabinet after detailed discussions,” said one of the panel members. The draft proposal also suggests an inclusion of a third schedule which can be modified from time to time, as required by the chief minister. It empowers the CM to take independent decisions to appoint CEOs, CMDs of state PSUs and government-owned institutions. But Balan said no final decision has been taken on the proposals. “At a time when Cabinet meetings are being held online, necessary amendments must be made to suit the digital requirements. But the powers enjoyed by ministers won’t be snatched away,” said Balan.

UDF opposes the move

The Opposition UDF has already voiced it protest saying the move will weaken the democratic system and said that it exposes the double standards of the Left which always talks about decentralisation. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said amending the rules to give more powers to the Chief Minister would lead to autocratic tendencies.

CM terms reports speculative

T’Puram: The draft report comprising recommendations to revise the rules of business is now in front of the cabinet sub-committee. The cabinet did not hold discussions in this regard, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Responding to questions during his evening briefing, Pinarayi said that it was in 2018 that a secretary-level panel was set up to come up with recommendations to revise the Rules of Business. A subcommittee comprising Additional Chief Secretary Water Resources, Principal Secretary Finance and Secretaries of Law, IT and General Administration Department was formed on December 22, 2018 for the purpose.

The committee came up with a slew of recommendations. The cabinet on August 26, 2020 entrusted a ministerial sub-committee with A K Balan as convener and Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta as secretary to examine the recommendations. Pinarayi rubbished reports of an alleged move by the chief minister to encroach into the powers of his cabinet colleagues. “If the media had studied the issue properly, it would not have come up with such baseless reports,” he said.

UDF also unhappy

