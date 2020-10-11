STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold smuggling: Customs invokes COFEPOSA against Swapna, Sandeep

Following this, the duo will be kept in preventive detention one year.

Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair

Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM  (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs Commissionerate (Preventive), Kerala, has invoked the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA) against prime accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair in the case related to the smuggling of gold via the diplomatic channel.
The central board for COFEPOSA approved Customs’ proposal to invoke the Act on Friday.

Following this, the duo will be kept in preventive detention one year. They are likely to be moved to Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail where other COFEPOSA accused are lodged. Move to impose COFEPOSA comes after the duo received bail in the case filed by the Customs. Similarly, there is a possibility that Swapna may get a statutory bail in the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate. Furthermore, since Sandeep has given a confession statement to the National Investigation Agency, there is possibility that he may be released if he turns approver.

“The proposal for COFEPOSA was presented before the Central Board and was approved on Friday. We have initiated steps to impose the Act against the duo. The order has been handed over to jail authorities,” an official said.The agency is likely to impose COFEPOSA against other accused persons in the case later.

Sivasankar grilled for 12 hours yet again
Kochi: The Customs questioned CM’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar for 12 hours for the second straight day. The interrogation on Saturday was mostly based on digital evidence, call data record and his trips to Gulf countries. Cust-oms will give Sivasankar two days to defend his position.  

