Hindu bodies want Sabarimala pilgrimage season cancelled, may move High Court

The restrictions imposed by the government are not practical and will only create confusion.

Published: 11th October 2020 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 04:54 AM

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Hindu organisations and seers from Kerala are likely to approach the High Court seeking a directive to the state government to cancel the Sabarimala pilgrimage this season in view of the prevailing Covid situation. The two-month pilgrimage will start on November 16.A virtual meeting of seers and Hindu organisations on Saturday decided to seek the opinion of Sabarimala Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru and other stakeholders before taking a final call.

However, most of the leaders were of the opinion that the restrictions imposed by the government, including a ban on Pampa snanam (bathing in River Pampa) and ghee abhishekam, will dilute the sanctity of the pilgrimage. The 41-day penance and the string of rituals that start with wearing the sacred mudramala form the essence of the pilgrimage. Pampa snanam and ghee abhishekam are integral part of the pilgrimage, the seers opined.

The restrictions imposed by the government are not practical and will only create confusion. In these circumstances, the pilgrimage should be cancelled and the rituals and practices should be performed without allowing pilgrims into the temple, the leaders opined. Swami Chidanandapuri presided over the meeting. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi, an umbrella organisation of various Hindu organisations, has already submitted a memorandum to the governor and the chief minister in this regard.

Pandalam royal family agrees to hold pilgrimage with curbs

Meanwhile, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president N Vasu said both the thantri and Pandalam royal family representative Sasikumar Varma had agreed to the decision to conduct the pilgrimage adhering to restrictions, during an online meeting convened by CM Pinarayi Vijayan. 

The decision to avoid Pampa snanam was part of health protocol and pilgrims will be allowed to proceed to the temple only after conducting tests. The decision is to allow 1,000 pilgrims on weekdays during the season and 2,000 on Saturdays and Sundays. On Mandala pooja day and Makara Vilakku day, 5,000 pilgrims will be permitted, he said.With the TDB set to conduct the auction of shops at Sabarimala on October 22, the traders have approached the High Court demanding to extend the contract period which ends on November 16. 

Virtual queue soon
The virtual queue system for giving passes to Sabarimala pilgrims will be functional by Saturday night or Sunday morning, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The passes are for visiting the shrine for poojas during the month of Thulam. Entry will be restricted to Vadasserikkara, Erumely paths. 

