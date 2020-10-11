Holy Mass: Onus on parishes to decide on number of attendees

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Daunting times call for calculated measures. With Covid cases on the rise, the Church has imposed strictures to contain the spread of the viral disease among the faithful.While the state government has allowed churches to conduct Holy Mass with 40 people in attendance, heads of Churches have directed dioceses and parishes to take a call based on Covid situation in their respective areas.

“We have accorded permission to the respective parish vicars to take the decision regarding participation of people for the Holy Mass as per the Covid protocol in place. All churches in containment zones will remain closed. With the number of Covid infections in the state on a steady rise, issuing a directive regarding the number of faithful allowed to take part in Mass would be near impossible,” said Catholicos Baselious Marthoma Paulose II of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church.

With daily positive tally on the rise, churches are not eager to allow people take part in Mass. “In large churches with adequate space, up to 40 members can participate. Smaller churches should limit the participants to 20. Holy Communion can be given to the faithful adhering to the Covid protocol. In some areas where the Covid spread is high, churches will remain closed,” said Fr Mathew Kilukkan, spokesperson of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church.

The Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Church, Baselious Thomas I, has directed churches and parishes to open subject to certain guidelines. “Social distancing should be maintained, with each faithful standing six-feet apart while participating in the Holy Mass. Thermal scanning must be installed in all parishes,” read the decree issued by the Catholicos.

The Latin Catholic Church and Syro-Malabar Church too have given their dioceses permission to decide on the numbers of the faithful based on the size and facilities of each parish. Health department officials said police and health officers have been directed to ensure that Masses are conducted adhering to Covid protocol.