Joseph rules out ceding seats to Congress

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as speculations are rife that Congress would take over some Assembly seats of the Kerala Congress (M) in view of the exit of Jose K Mani-led faction from the UDF, PJ Joseph on Saturday dismissed all such reports. Addressing mediapersons in Kottayam, Joseph said that the coalition leadership has not started any discussions on allocation of seats to constituent parties in the next Assembly elections. “At the same time, we won’t think Congress would ask for any seats where KC (M) has been contesting traditionally.

There is no change in the situation from the previous election when KC (M) had contested in 15 Assembly seats. While Jose and a few others left the party, a large number of state and local-level leaders, including Francis George, Johny Nellore, Joseph M Puthusseri and others have joined us,” Joseph said. Continuing his tirade against Jose K Mani, Joseph said that the Jose faction is a country boat floating without direction.

“The boat can capsize any moment. Jose has no place in the KC (M). No one would accept the Jose faction as it is a ship that is about to sink. While Jose had earlier stated that he would announce his political stance on Friday, they are still unsure where it will join,” Joseph said. Joseph also expressed hope that he would get a favourable order from the High Court in a case pertaining to the title and symbol of KC (M).