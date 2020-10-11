Murder accused stabbed to death in Anthikkad

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The accused in Anthikkad Adarsh murder case was stabbed to death in broad daylight here on Saturday. Nithil, 28, a Muttichoor-native, was travelling in a car when a gang of attackers waylaid him and rammed another car into his vehicle. The gang pulled him out and stabbed him to death around 11am at Anthikkad. Police called it a revenge attack between two rival gangs. “Nithil was a member of the gang that killed Adarsh in July. Though we have a clear idea about Nithil’s killers, we cannot divulge the names as we are yet to find out the evidence of their involvement. As per our assumptions based on past attacks, five persons, all Anthikkad natives, are directly involved in the crime,” said Anthikkad SHO P K Manoj Kumar.

Three separate police teams led by Irinjalakuda SP Famous Varghese are probing the case. All accused are absconding. The police have clarified that there is no political link behind the attack. “We are closely monitoring the movements of the accused. But there is no political link behind the murder. Nithil was accused of harbouring the killers of Adarsh, who was a member of the other gang,” he said. He was the eighth accused in the murder. Adarsh, a Thannyam native in Anthikkad, was killed in July over a ruckus between two gangs.

Probe role of CPM: BJP

BJP state president K Surendran has demanded a probe into CPM’s role in the murder. “Minister A C Moideen and other senior CPM leaders have a key role in the attack. A clear conspiracy was hatched to carry out the crime. Minister has been provoking his cadre for attack by campaigning against the BJP and the RSS for the recent murders in the district,” he said.