One hacked to death in Tirur

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A 26-year-old man from Kuttayi near Tirur was hacked to death during a fight between a gang and a family on Friday night. The deceased is Yasar Arafath. Two members of the family — Shameem, 24, Enitepurakkal house, and his brother Sajeef, 26 — were admitted to a hospital in the area after getting injured in the fight.

“Arafath and his friends used to gather at a playground near the brothers’ house at night. An argument regarding this turned ugly, leading to the fatal fight,” a local people official said. Police arrested Aboobacker, 65, the brothers’ father.