STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Stabbed by 12-year-old, tribal girl critical

According to the girl, one of the boys ran behind her and stabbed her.

Published: 11th October 2020 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Demanding the immediate arrest of the accused, tribal people block roads in Agali, Attappadi, on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Reshma, a 19-year-old tribal girl of Sambarcode tribal settlement in Sholayur panchayat, was seriously injured after she was stabbed by a boy while she was returning after attending online classes at the Bodichalla settlement in Attappadi on Saturday. Reshma is the daughter of couple Rajan and Usha. The incident happened around 11am at the farm of Maathan, a local resident. Police said the kids of a Vellore-based worker employed in the farm were behind the incident. 

According to the girl, one of the boys ran behind her and stabbed her. She was initially referred to the Kottathara tribal speciality hospital and later to the EMS Hospital in Perinthalmanna due to severe injuries on her spine.Meanwhile, a group of Adivasis under the banner of the Adivasi Action Council blocked roads at Agali on Saturday evening, demanding that the two boys be booked under the SC/ST Act. 

However, Sholayur SI Harikrishnan said the stabbing was an accident. The two children were throwing knives on a tree as a game, when the girl passed by and got hit by a knife, he said. The boy who threw the knife is also a tribal and is only 12 years old, he added.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tribal girl
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp