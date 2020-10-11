Stabbed by 12-year-old, tribal girl critical

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Reshma, a 19-year-old tribal girl of Sambarcode tribal settlement in Sholayur panchayat, was seriously injured after she was stabbed by a boy while she was returning after attending online classes at the Bodichalla settlement in Attappadi on Saturday. Reshma is the daughter of couple Rajan and Usha. The incident happened around 11am at the farm of Maathan, a local resident. Police said the kids of a Vellore-based worker employed in the farm were behind the incident.

According to the girl, one of the boys ran behind her and stabbed her. She was initially referred to the Kottathara tribal speciality hospital and later to the EMS Hospital in Perinthalmanna due to severe injuries on her spine.Meanwhile, a group of Adivasis under the banner of the Adivasi Action Council blocked roads at Agali on Saturday evening, demanding that the two boys be booked under the SC/ST Act.

However, Sholayur SI Harikrishnan said the stabbing was an accident. The two children were throwing knives on a tree as a game, when the girl passed by and got hit by a knife, he said. The boy who threw the knife is also a tribal and is only 12 years old, he added.