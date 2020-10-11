STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman hid heart disease from fiance, court annuls marriage after 16 years

Getting married by hiding your heart ailment from your future spouse will not have legal support.

Published: 11th October 2020

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Getting married by hiding your heart ailment from your future spouse will not have legal support.The High Court on Saturday declared the marriage between a man, 51, and woman, 43, from Thrissur null and void, after it found that the woman married him without disclosing about her heart disease.The court issued the order on a petition filed by the woman challenging the order of the Family Court in Irinjalakkuda, directing her to pay a general damage of Rs 10,000.

The Bench observed that the consent of the husband for marriage was obtained without revealing the cardiac ailments the wife had. “...This is undoubtedly a foul play and nothing short of fraud,” observed the court and upheld the Family Court’s order.

The parents of the man invited alliance for him in 2004 and a broker brought the woman’s details to him. The wedding was held on March 28 that year at Guruvayur Srikrishna Temple. The woman started living with the husband at his residence. The man alleged that from the initial days of their marital life, his wife started behaving strangely. She was always on medication and the consequence was reflected in her conduct. 

A year later, the husband took the woman to a gynaecologist at Aluva and during the course of consultation, she informed the doctor that she is suffering from some heart disease. The doctor referred her to the cardiologist and he came to know that she was suffering from acute rheumatic heart disease. It was also revealed that she had underwent balloon sinuplasty at a hospital in Ernakulam in 1998.During the consultation, he came to know that his wife is incapable to have sexual intercourse and to conceive.

The petitioner’s counsel Sreekumar G Chelur said the man’s consent was obtained by fraud and it was not consummated due to the incapacity originating from the woman’s ailments. Counsel for the woman claimed that the marriage was arranged after duly conveying information about her ailment. 

