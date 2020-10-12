261 Covid deaths so far this month in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state’s official Covid-19 death tally crossed the 1,000-mark on Saturday. It breached the mark after 25 cases were confirmed as due to Covid on the day. On the positive side, the day also recorded the highest recoveries --8,924 -- since the outbreak.

The new cases reported on Saturday stood at 9,347. “An upward trajectory is there in terms of Covid deaths. The data show that people belonging to all age groups have lost their lives. With predictions saying an uptick of deaths is likely to happen in October-November cautiousness is the key,” said a health official.

Statistics reveal a pattern for Covid deaths which are occurring at a steady rate. It was on January 30 that the first positive case was reported. Then March recorded two deaths. While April recorded a death, there were six in May. June and July had 15 and 49 deaths, respectively. In August, 221 deaths were recorded. The toll mounted to 448 in September. The state has reported 261 deaths so far this month.