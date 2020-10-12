Assault on juvenile: Case against Viyyur jail officials

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Close on the heels of the alleged custodial death of ganja case accused Shameer P P, another case has been registered against the assistant prison officers of the Viyyur Central jail on Sunday over assault on a 17-year-old.

The juvenile, a Kodungallur native, was arrested in a vehicle theft case on September 29 and brought into the Ambilikkala Covid centre the same day. Though the motive of the attack is unknown, the juvenile had gone through severe torture, said a police official.

“The officers have beaten him with bamboo cane on the night of September 29. Interestingly, it happened on the same night when Shameer underwent assault from the officials. The same prison officers who were on duty that night were involved in this crime as well,” Thrissur East SHO P Lalkumar.