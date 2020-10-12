STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Journalist accidental death case: Accused IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman granted bail

As per the findings in the charge sheet submitted by the crime branch, Sriram deliberately tried to destroy evidence in the case charged against him.

Published: 12th October 2020 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 01:08 PM

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Judicial First Class Magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday granted bail to the IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman in connection with the accidental death of journalist K M Basheer. Sriram appeared before the court around 11 am after the magistrate issued an ultimatum to him as he failed to appear in the court two times even after the court issued summons. The court posted the hearing of the case to October 27.

The court had issued the final warning after Sriram failed to appear before the court two times even after he was named as the first accused of the death of the journo which occured on August 3, 2019 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, the second accused, Wafa Firoz , the friend of the Sriram who was present along with him during the incident, was also granted bail by the court pertaining to the case after depositing a surety bond of Rs 50,000. She appeared in court on September 18.

Earlier, the court had served notice to Sriram and Wafa to appear in the court on September 18. However, Wafa had only appeared. Sriram had earlier informed various reasons and inconvenience not to appear in the court. The charge sheet of the case was submitted by the investigation team in the court on February 3, 2020. Following this, the copies of the chargesheet were given to the lawyers of both the accused on February 24.

The accused were asked to appear in the court invoking Section 209 of CrPC. On the basis of the chargesheet, the court had earlier observed that Section 304 (II) (Culpable homicide) is chargeable against Siriram. Since the case will be transferred to sessions court soon , the judicial first class magistrate needs to complete the proceedings including the renewal of bail bonds. For this purpose, the accused need to appear in the court.

As per the findings in the charge sheet submitted by the crime branch, Sriram deliberately tried to destroy evidence in the case charged against him. The chargesheet said he was overspeeding - at a speed of over 100 kilometre per hour - while hitting the motorcycle which claimed the life of KM Basheer, the unit chief of Siraj daily. As per the statement of a nurse who was on duty at the general hospital, Sriram refused to give blood samples when he was taken to the hospital for medical examination. This indicated that Sriram was intentionally delaying the proceedings to dilute the presence of alcohol in his blood. He had also requested the authorities of the general hospital to refer him to a private hospital, the charge sheet said.

The charge sheet had also pointed out that Sriram had dragged Basheer around 24.5 metres after hitting him with the vehicle. Scientific evidence proved that the car was driven by Sriram. Details from over a hundred witnesses were recorded and 84 material evidence was cited. Wafa is accused of allowing Sriram to drive the car despite knowing that he was drunk. She has been charged with abetment of the crime.

