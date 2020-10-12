Kerala govt allows bystanders for COVID-19 patients after complaints of mistreatment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major decision, the state government has allowed bystanders for COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at COVID Hospitals (CH). Health minister KK Shailaja however made clear that they would be allowed only on a case to case basis. According to her, the decision rests with the superintendents of respective CH after considering a patient’s condition.

The state government took the decision in the wake of recent complaints about mistreatment of patients as well as complaints by health workers that they are overburdened. Recently, a person discharged from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College had worms in his wounds. Following this, the government initiated action against a couple of health officials.

“As of now, there are no directions or guidelines regarding bystanders for COVID patients. After consulting the COVID Board it was decided to allow them. This could be anyone including a patient’s relative. However, following the COVID protocol is a must for them. He/she must also wear the personal protective equipment kit,” said the minister.

As per the directions issued, only those who don't have any health issues like comorbidities will be allowed. If the person has recovered from COVID-19, only those who turned negative a month ago will be allowed.