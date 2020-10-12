Oommen Chandy bats for PT Thomas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy on Sunday rallied to the defence of his confidant and Thrikkakara MLA P T Thomas, who has been mired in a controversy over a land deal.

According to Chandy, even a rhinoceros will feel embarrassed by the false campaign being carried out against the MLA. Chandy sought to take up cudgels on behalf of Thomas when none of the KPCC brass has come out in support of the legislator so far.

The Rs 90 lakh seized by Income Tax sleuths from a Kochi-based businessman at Anjumana near Edappally has attained political dimensions about the alleged mediatory role of Thomas in clinching a deal for selling property belonging to Dineshan, who has pro- CPM leanings.

“Those targeting Thomas are blinded by political hatred,” said Chandy. He sought to eulogise Thomas for his attempts to ensure justice to Dineshan’s family.