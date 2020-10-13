Accused in ganja case hacked to death

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A ganja case accused was hacked to death at a rented house at Pazhayannur near Thiruvilwamala on Monday, the 10th murder in three weeks in the district. The deceased, identified as Rafeeq, 30, a native of Chunangad in Palakkad, was an accused in several ganja peddling c a s e s. His friend Fasil, hailing from Mepparambu in Palakkad, was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital here with severe injuries. The police were informed of the incident around 1 pm on Monday.

“The anti-narcotic squad from Palakkad which came to nab him in a ganja case found him severely injured at his hideout in Pazhayannur. Though we rushed him to the Thiruvilwamala Primary Health Centre, he died on the way. According to nearby residents, a group of three persons came to visit the duo on Sunday night and had heated arguments till late into the night,” said a police officer.