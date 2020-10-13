All corrupt deals originated at CM’s residence, says Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday unleashed a scathing attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Inaugurating the fourth leg of the ‘SpeakUp Kerala’ protest which saw five leaders holding a satyagraha in front of the Secretariat, Chennithala alleged that all corrupt deals in the state had their origin at Cliff House, the CM’s official residence.

His allegation follows Sunday’s reports that Pinarayi had a private meeting with the UAE consul-general at Cliff House, in which his former principal secretary M Sivasankar and Swapna Suresh, key accused in the gold smuggling case, also attended. During the meeting, the CM told the consul-general that Sivasankar would be the point of contact in the government for the consulate, according to Swapna’s statement to the Enforcement Directorate.

Chennithala alleged that Pinarayi’s earlier claim about a lightning damaging the CCTV cameras at Cliff House was a lie when, in reality, these had been destroyed deliberately. Reacting to media reports that the CPM has decided not to depute their leaders for TV channel debates, Chennithala took a jibe at the party saying they don’t have anything to say.

Monday’s satyagraha was part of the UDF’s decision to intensify its protest by staging satyagraha at 420 centres in all 140 assembly constituencies. Apart from Chennithala, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, UDF convener M M Hassan, V S Sivakumar, MLA, and CMP general secretary C P John took part in the satyagraha at the Secretariat. Mullappally also unleashed a tirade against Pinarayi and termed his governance as a “distress” period for the people of the state. He also alleged that a stage has come where people have lost trust in the chief minister because of his repeated lying when corruption charges are levelled against him one after another.