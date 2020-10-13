Controversial Kerala YouTuber gets conditional bail, court warns him not to repeat such acts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Controversial YouTuber Vijay P Nair was granted bail on Tuesday in connection with the cases registered against him at Museum police station and Cyber Crime police station in Thiruvananthapuram.

The bail was granted by the Thiruvananthapuram First Class Judicial Magistrate court in the two cases pertaining to the sleazy and derogatory remarks against women and defamatory remarks against Indian soldiers through his YouTube channel 'Vtrix Scene'.

However, the court warned him not to be involved in such acts in the future. He was also asked to pay a penalty of Rs 25,000 and ordered to be present before the investigation team once a week.

Vijay was arrested by the police at his residence last month by the Museum police on multiple charges under the IT act and Section 354 (outraging the modesty of women). All the videos and the channel of Vijay were also removed by YouTube based on the request from the state government. The state government had approached the platform to remove the channel and videos as all the videos are highly offensive and sleazy.

Meanwhile, the anticipatory bail of dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi, activists Diya Sana and Sreelakshmi Arackal in connection with manhandling Vijay is yet to be considered by the High Court. The court on Tuesday asked the state government to clear its stand on the case registered against them. They had approached the court on Monday seeking bail.

Bhagyalakshmi and others were charged with non-bailable offences under Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 294b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place,), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 392 (Punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. Though they had approached the additional sessions court in the capital, the court had dismissed their plea.

On September 26, Bhagyalakshmi and Diya Sana assaulted Vijay for making derogatory and sleazy remarks against women on his YouTube channel.

The incident went viral on social media after Diya Sana, who rose to fame through the reality show Bigg Boss, shot the incident on her mobile phone and posted it live on Facebook. The incident took place at the lodge room of Vijay at Gandhari Amman Kovil road in Thiruvananthapuram.