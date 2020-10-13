CPM skips TV debates on gold smuggling, Life Mission

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has decided to stay away from discussions on Malayalam TV channels, if the gold smuggling scandal or the controversies surrounding the Life Mission housing project are the topics. The party, which feels a section of the media has adopted an anti-Left approach, had decided not to send its spokesmen to debates on a prominent channel a couple of months ago. The party secretariat, which met last Friday, had observed that the media was attempting to create an anti-Left mindset among the masses.

An informal decision has been taken by the CPM not to depute its leaders for political debates related to issues like gold smuggling and Life Mission on any channel. Usually leaders are deputed from the party centre for channel debates. On Monday night, TV debates on the said topics were held without the CPM representation. With one allegation after another rocking the government towards the fag end of its tenure, leaders of the ruling front have been finding it difficult to defend it in TV debates, often cutting a sorry figure in the face of a combined attack by other panelists.

The Opposition UDF has already come out criticising the CPM’s decision. Taking jibes at the party, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said that it seems the Left leaders have nothing to tell the people. KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran said the CPM’s channel ‘workers’ are reluctant to defend the antics of the LDF government and have hence decided to stay away.The CPM leadership, however, made it clear that no decision was taken to boycott political discussions on television channels.“It’s just that the party is not at all keen on ‘stale debates’,” said a top CPM leader.

CPM suspects political move behind media campaign

“No decision has been taken to boycott any channel. When the same issues are being discussed repeatedly, party leaders are not keen to attend. If there’s a new development on any of these issues, CPM leaders will definitely attend. We would be keeping away from channel debates on stale topics,” the CPM leader said.

Under fire over a slew of allegations, the CPM leadership had decided to counter what it called anti-Left campaign by the media. The party suspects a deliberate political move behind such a media campaign.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had said the party has decided to expose deliberate moves by the right-wing media to defame the government. The party feels the development initiatives by the Left government fail to reach the people via the media.“We are open for a debate with the media. The media too should come forward with an open mind. Media has the right to criticise us. But you should also listen to our version,” Kodiyeri had said.