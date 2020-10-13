Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Points fingers at Muvattupuzha native Muhammmad Ali, who was acquitted in the professor T J Joseph palm chopping case.Submission comes after repeated posers by court asking for evidence of terror funding in the gold smuggling case

Following the court’s repeated posers to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) asking for evidence of funding for terrorist activities behind the smuggling of gold via diplomatic channel case, the agency on Monday claimed that the 12th accused, Muhammad Ali of Muvattupuzha, has links with the Islamic State (IS). Ali was acquitted in the case related to the chopping of the palm of T J Joseph, a former professor of Newman College in Thodupuzha, over a Malayalam question paper row. NIA Judge P Krishnakumar had recently gone through NIA’s case diary of the gold smuggling case while considering the bail petitions of the accused persons.

While considering NIA’s petition to extend the duration of the probe to 90 days, the court asked which accused had links with the IS. To this, NIA prosecutor Arjun Ambalapatta answered that it was 12th accused Ali. No more details were discussed at the hearing regarding Ali’s IS links. “From the data retrieved from Ali’s mobile phone, we found some incriminating material connecting him with IS. We don’t know whether the smuggled gold is linked to IS. We sought his custody again, which the court granted till Wednesday evening. More details will be received after his questioning,” said a source.

Besides Ali, NIA received Abdu P T, Sharafudeen K T, Muhammed Shafeeq and Hamjad Ali in custody till Wednesday evening. Ali was the driver of gold smuggling key accused A M Jalal, a native of Muvattupuzha, and the duo allegedly invested `45 lakh in the gold that was brought through the diplomatic channel.

Hearing on pleas

The NIA submitted that first accused Sarith had prepared documents for smuggling gold via diplomatic channel after July 5, when the consignment was seized at Thiruvananthapuram airport. The court will hear the bail pleas of eight accused persons on Wednesday and consider the plea of Swapna on Thursday.