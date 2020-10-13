STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala first state to make public education sector fully digital: Pinarayi

Kerala has become the first state in the country to make the public education sector fully digital, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

Published: 13th October 2020 04:30 AM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has become the first state in the country to make the public education sector fully digital, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. The chief minister, who made the official declaration through videoconferencing, said the Public Education Protection Campaign — under which the project was implemented — was the state’s best model to the world on how development projects can be successfully carried out with people’s participation. Under the project, all government schools in the state have become hi-tech with smart classrooms. 

Though Rs 793.5 crore was allocated from the KIIFB for the project, it could be completed with Rs 595 crore. He said the government was able to execute the project in the shortest possible time and that too with minimum cost. The chief minister acknowledged that renovation and electrification of schools witnessed large-scale intervention at the local level.

Works to the tune of Rs 135.5 crore was carried out by local people. Pinarayi lauded elected representatives, local bodies, teachers, parents and former students for their contribution towards making the project a success. Two lakh laptops were distributed by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) as part of the project.

