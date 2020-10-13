Political conspiracy ruled out in Venjaramoodu twin murder

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team probing the Venjaramoodu twin murder case on Monday said local feud was the reason for the planned encounter between the Congress and DYFI workers while ruling out political conspiracy.According to the police chargesheet, political tension had prevailed in the region for around three months following the attempted murder of DYFI worker Faizal. The probe team will submit the chargesheet soon. Earlier, the CPM had alleged that the incident was a political conspiracy hatched by senior Congress leaders.

“The local Congress and DYFI workers had been at loggerheads for the past three months following an attempt on the life of DYFI worker Faizal. Minor skirmishes between the two sides had occurred in its aftermath. So it’s evident that there is no high-level political conspiracy. We will file the chargesheet soon,” the investigating officer said.

Sajeev, the key accused, was attacked first and this triggered a clash which resulted in the murder of the two DYFI workers — Midhilaj, 30, and Haq, 24, — who were hacked to death at Venjaramoodu on August 30. The duo was killed while en route to the residence of Midhilaj. A total of nine persons, including Sajeev, has been arrested by police.