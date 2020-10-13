STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rameez brought in 166 kg gold, but paid Swapna, Sarith only for 83 kg

As disclosed by Swapna, the most smuggling bids through diplomatic channel took place in December 2019.

Published: 13th October 2020 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

Swapna Suresh (Photo | Express)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Though 166kg of gold was brought in through the diplomatic channel from November 2019 to July 2020, key accused KT Rameez duped other prime accused Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS and Sandeep Nair claiming that only 83kg was smuggled in. Swapna revealed this in her statement given to multiple agencies probing the case.

As disclosed by Swapna, the most smuggling bids through diplomatic channel took place in December 2019. According to her, gold was brought in four times in November 2019, 12 times in December 2019, one time each in January and March and twice in June this year. It was in their 21st attempt that the Customs seized the consignment. 

Swapna and Sarith claimed that they received around Rs 27,01,072 each for facilitating smuggling on 20 occasions, while Sandeep received Rs 13,41,656. The Enforcement Directorate asked Swapna whether she believed that only 83kg of gold was smuggled in during the period. Her reply was, “No, I understand that the total quantity of gold smuggled by Rameez with our assistance comes to 166.882kg (approximately), including the seized 30.05kg on July 5, 2020. I came to realise that Rameez and Sandeep Nair never disclosed the actual weight of gold smuggled in by them through the diplomatic baggage on the 21 occasions,” she said.

Swapna and Sarith cheated Rameez in return by telling him that gold is brought in with the knowledge of the UAE consul-general and US$1,000 per kg was charged as bribe for the diplomat. The amount was shared by Swapna and Sarith.

Customs opposes Swapna’s petition
Kochi: The Customs on Monday told the High Court that if Swapna  is given a copy of the statement she gave to the agency, it would derail the probe into the role of highly influential and affluent persons. The Customs filed the statement in response to a petition filed by Swapna Suresh seeking a copy of her statement recorded under Section 108 of the Customs Act. The Customs revealed that, in the statement Swapna has referred to many highly placed and influential persons. 

Fake certificate: Vigilance probe recommended

T’Puram: The city police probing the fake degree certificate case of gold smuggling accused Swapna has recommended that the case be handed over to Vigilance. The police decided to recommend a Vigilance probe since the huge amount drawn by Swapna as salary, which was paid by the government, had resulted in a loss of D20 lakh to the state exchequer. 

Sivasankar’s interrogation postponed
Kochi: The Customs probing the gold smuggling case decided to postpone the interrogation of CM’s ex-principal secretary M Sivasankar which was to be held on Tuesday. “We will issue a fresh notice within this week,” said a source.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rameez Sarith PS Swapna Suresh Sandeep Nair gold smuggling
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp