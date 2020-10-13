Rameez brought in 166 kg gold, but paid Swapna, Sarith only for 83 kg

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though 166kg of gold was brought in through the diplomatic channel from November 2019 to July 2020, key accused KT Rameez duped other prime accused Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS and Sandeep Nair claiming that only 83kg was smuggled in. Swapna revealed this in her statement given to multiple agencies probing the case.

As disclosed by Swapna, the most smuggling bids through diplomatic channel took place in December 2019. According to her, gold was brought in four times in November 2019, 12 times in December 2019, one time each in January and March and twice in June this year. It was in their 21st attempt that the Customs seized the consignment.

Swapna and Sarith claimed that they received around Rs 27,01,072 each for facilitating smuggling on 20 occasions, while Sandeep received Rs 13,41,656. The Enforcement Directorate asked Swapna whether she believed that only 83kg of gold was smuggled in during the period. Her reply was, “No, I understand that the total quantity of gold smuggled by Rameez with our assistance comes to 166.882kg (approximately), including the seized 30.05kg on July 5, 2020. I came to realise that Rameez and Sandeep Nair never disclosed the actual weight of gold smuggled in by them through the diplomatic baggage on the 21 occasions,” she said.

Swapna and Sarith cheated Rameez in return by telling him that gold is brought in with the knowledge of the UAE consul-general and US$1,000 per kg was charged as bribe for the diplomat. The amount was shared by Swapna and Sarith.

Customs opposes Swapna’s petition

Kochi: The Customs on Monday told the High Court that if Swapna is given a copy of the statement she gave to the agency, it would derail the probe into the role of highly influential and affluent persons. The Customs filed the statement in response to a petition filed by Swapna Suresh seeking a copy of her statement recorded under Section 108 of the Customs Act. The Customs revealed that, in the statement Swapna has referred to many highly placed and influential persons.

Fake certificate: Vigilance probe recommended

T’Puram: The city police probing the fake degree certificate case of gold smuggling accused Swapna has recommended that the case be handed over to Vigilance. The police decided to recommend a Vigilance probe since the huge amount drawn by Swapna as salary, which was paid by the government, had resulted in a loss of D20 lakh to the state exchequer.

Sivasankar’s interrogation postponed

Kochi: The Customs probing the gold smuggling case decided to postpone the interrogation of CM’s ex-principal secretary M Sivasankar which was to be held on Tuesday. “We will issue a fresh notice within this week,” said a source.