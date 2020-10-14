CBI probe on but Life Mission CEO spared for two months

By Express News Service

KOCHI/T’PURAM: In a timely relief for the LDF government, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed for two months all further investigation proceedings against the LIFE Mission CEO based on the FIR registered by CBI in the Wadakkanchery housing project case. However, the court rejected the plea of Unitac Builders managing director Santhosh Eappen, who is the first accused, seeking an interim order staying the probe against him.

The CBI had filed an FIR under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Section 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, on a complaint by Wadakkanchery Congress MLA Anil Akkara, listing Eappen, Sane Ventures and unknown officials of LIFE Mission as the first, second and third accused, respectively.

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the High Court decision is a setback to those who deliberately unleashed a smear campaign against the state government. The attempt to discredit and destroy the project is a move against the people, he said.

While passing the interim order, Justice V G Arun made it clear that there was no reason to stop the investigation. At the same time, the provisions of FCRA and the materials on record do not justify the implication of LIFE Mission, the judge said. As a result, there will be an interim stay on all further proceedings against the petitioner — chief executive officer of LIFE Mission — for a period of two months, the judge said.

Further probe required to unravel truth: CBI

“Undisputedly, LIFE Mission has not received any foreign contribution from the foreign sponsor. The amounts received by Unitac Builders and Developers and Sane Ventures as per the terms of the agreement entered between them and the foreign sponsor, towards the cost in lieu of goods or service rendered in ordinary course of business, are exempted by virtue of explanation 3 of Section 2(h) and Section 3 of FCRA dealing with prohibitions from accepting foreign contributions,” the order said.

The court observed that a careful examination of sections of FCRA reveals that the prohibition on accepting foreign contribution is applicable only to the categories specified under subsection (1) of Section 3 of FCRA. “The contention that LIFE Mission would fall under Section 3 (1) (c) is liable to be rejected,” it observed. The court issued the order on the petitions filed by the LIFE Mission CEO and Eappen, seeking to quash the FIR in the case.

The court said the Unitac MD’s contention that the exception under 4(c) of FCRA would apply to him is liable to be rejected. Only the builder knows to who all, including public servants or government employees, was the money received by the company handed over as commission. Hence, the there is no need to interfere in the registration of crime against Eappen at this stage.

The CBI submitted that senior officials of the state government, including the then principal secretary to the CM, are part of the conspiracy and further probe is required to unravel the truth.Senior Supreme Court lawyer and former additional solicitor general K V Viswanathan, who appeared for the state government, told the court that the FCRA provisions could not be invoked against it. The CBI investigation was an abuse of the process of law. A vigilance inquiry is going on with respect to allegations under the Prevention of Corruption Act and an FIR has been registered in this regard. That will continue, he argued.The CBI FIR had alleged violation of Section 3 of FCRA. In fact, LIFE Mission had not accepted any contribution, let alone foreign contribution.

CBI can continue the investigation: Counsel

Sasthamangalam Ajith Kumar, counsel for CBI, told TNIE that there was no impediment for carrying on with the investigation. “The court has stayed only the probe against LIFE Mission and its CEO for two months, not the investigation into the violation of FCRA provisions in the project, because the court has made it clear that the FIR need not be quashed. There is no restriction on CBI to summon the officers to collect evidence,” he said.

Major relief for Left

T’Puram: The HC stay has come as a major relief for the LDF and the government. The CPM has accused the CBI of taking politically motivated action in the case. The CPM state secretariat said the HC verdict has validated the party’s stance that CBI action amounts to the using of investigating agencies for political interests. The interim order is a major setback to false campaigns, it said. “The High Court came to the conclusion that Life Mission has not received any foreign funds,” said the CPM state secretariat.

Court order a setback to those who tried to discredit a noble project: CM

T’Puram: The HC decision is a clear setback to those who deliberately unleashed a smear campaign to discredit the state government over the LIFE Mission project, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The attempt to discredit and destroy the project is a move against people, he said. Speaking at the evening presser after the Covid review meeting, he said he has no over enthusiasm or pride in the court decision. Only those who have some other interests were disappointed by it, he said. The High Court has observed that the Life Mission has not received any donation from a foreign sponsor. The court also made it clear that the act of listing the Life Mission as an accused cannot be justified as per the provisions of FCRA and other documents produced by the prosecution agency, he said.

Satisfied with HC order: Anil Akkara

Thrissur: Anil Akkara, MLA, a petitioner in the LIFE Mission case, said he was satisfied with the HC order. “As the court didn’t strike down the FIR registered by CBI, I am satisfied with the order,” he said. “The CBI probe will continue. Unitac MD Santhosh Eappen, accused Swapna Suresh and Red Crescent authorities will have to appear for interrogation. Subsequently, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and LSG Minister A C Moideen will also come under scanner,” he said.

CBI investigation still on, says BJP

T’Puram : Since the High Court has not ordered quashing of FIR in the LIFE Mission case, it should be seen as a blow to the efforts of the state government to scuttle the CBI probe into the irregularities, BJP president K Surendran said here on Tuesday. “The HC has clearly said that the CBI should inquire violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, which means the probe will continue,” Surendran told reporters.