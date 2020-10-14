STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Custodial death: Viyyur jail superintendent, two officers suspended

Along with Viyyur Central Jail Superintendent Raju Abraham, Deputy Prison Officer M S Arun and Assistant Prison Officer Ramesh N were suspended.

Published: 14th October 2020 04:27 AM

Custodial torture, jail, police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Viyyur Central Jail superintendent and two prison officers were suspended on Tuesday as a disciplinary action for the custodial death of ganja case accused P P Shameer and torture of two other inmates at the Ambilikkala hostel which was made a Covid centre. Jail DGP Rishiraj Singh, who visited the hostel, also ordered the Covid centre’s closure. The inmates will be shifted to a special building inside Viyyur jail.     

Along with Viyyur Central Jail Superintendent Raju Abraham, Deputy Prison Officer M S Arun and Assistant Prison Officer Ramesh N were suspended. “Based on the preliminary investigation report, we have found out that the prison officers physically tortured the inmates at the Covid centre. As supervisory lapses had occurred in the activities of the centre, it has been decided to suspend the jail superintendent. We have also suspended two prison officers involved in assaulting a 17-year-old accused in a vehicle theft case from Kodungallur,” said the Jail DGP. 

Prior to his visit to the Covid centre on Tuesday, Rishiraj heard the versions of Shameer’s wife and other members of Shameer’s gang lodged in the centre. On Tuesday, he interacted with the inmates and jail officers on duty at the centre.

The probe into the custodial death will be handed over to the Crime Branch as per the request of the probe team led by Thrissur ACP V K Raju. “The order is yet to come. The judicial magistrate will record the statements of Shameer’s wife and his gang members on Wednesday,” said the ACP.

