Report flags Covid concerns ahead of Sabarimala season

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the current situation in which Covid cases are peaking in Kerala, the Sabarimala Special Commissioner has submitted a report before the Kerala High Court detailing the challenges involved in conducting the pilgrimage during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season.

The commissioner raised the question as to what could be done if the thantri, melsanthi and devaswom staff contract the virus. A meeting of seers and leaders of Hindu organisations on Saturday had raised the same concern and pointed out that the temple rituals would be affected if the thantri and melsanthi test positive.

The report also suggested to keep in mind the feasibility of setting up emergency medical centres along the route to the hill shrine and said it would be very difficult for the medical staff to wear PPE kits for long hours in the terrain and for the administration to arrange accommodation for the staff. The commissioner also asked if a pilgrim is symptomatic and tests positive during screening at Nilakkal, where that person can be admitted.

“What has to be done to his co-passengers, including their quarantining?” The report suggested to avoid bathing at Pampa and neyyabhishekam at Sannidhanam, both of which are integral to the pilgrimage. The Travancore Devaswom Board may be directed to set up adequate number of ghee exchange centres at Sannidhanam where the ghee and coconuts brought by devotees can be collected and offered ghee given back. The social distancing protocol should be followed by each devotee while climbing the holy steps and at Sannidhanam, it said.

It also suggested that virtual queue slots should be adequately spaced and synchronised depending on the temple’s opening hours. The Covid-negative certificate should be made mandatory for applying for the slots. It is better to avoid pilgrims above 60 years and below 10 years and pilgrims with comorbidities, it said.

The commission sought a directive from the High Court to the Directorate of Health Services and its experts in community medicines to formulate Covid-19 safety protocol by coordinating with the police, Fire and Rescue Services, TDB and State Disaster Management Authority. The Government of Kerala and TDB should give wide publicity to the Sabarimala Covid protocol as many pilgrims come from other states including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the report said.

