Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as it continues to struggle with an unprecedented rise in the transmission of Covid-19 infection, Kerala is now facing yet another challenge — increased Covid infection among its younger population, especially children. According to health experts, infection among children is likely to go two ways. They may either become virus carriers and end up spreading it to vulnerable groups including elderly persons at their homes, or they may suffer from the complications of the disease, and may also die.

Meanwhile, the state’s tally of confirmed cases as well as recoveries crossed the three lakh and two lakh marks respectively on Tuesday, with another 8,764 persons testing positive and 7,723 recovering from the disease. Among those confirmed infected, 8,039 contracted the virus through local contact, while the source of infection of 528 could not be identified. As many as 121 persons who came from other states and 76 health workers were also diagnosed with the disease. Twenty-one Covid-related fatalities were confirmed on the day, taking the death toll in the state to 1,046.

“The rate of transmission has come down in the capital district. However, more children below 15 years of age are getting infected. It has been noted that kids are attending tuition classes to prepare for various exams. The parents should do the needful,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his daily press briefing on the day. But according to health officials, the trend is not limited to the capital district alone. Various districts in the state have been reporting a rise in Covid cases among kids, officials said. However, state-level data on the age-wise percentage of active cases has not yet been made available by the health department.

“The state has opened up. People of varying age groups are now venturing out of their houses for various reasons. Though it has been noted that some vulnerable groups such as the elderly population continue to stay at home, the rise in cases among youngsters is not at all encouraging. They could easily transmit the virus to the vulnerable groups,” said an officer with the health department. Meanwhile, Dr A S Anoop Kumar, critical care medicine expert with the Baby Memorial Hospital, Kozhikode, said children faced the same risk as other vulnerable categories. “With regard to contracting the infection, kids are as vulnerable as the elderly. But the complications might be comparatively less for the former. However, a detailed analysis could only be done if the data is made available,” he said.

At 18.16%,TPR touches new high

T’Puram: The state registered its highest test positivity rate (TPR) for Covid — 18.16% — on Tuesday. TPR is a vital mark in assessing the spread of an outbreak and it refers to the number of positive cases per hundred tests. Earlier, the health department had directed districts to bring down the TPR to less than 10%. However, with the infection transmission continuing unabated, TPR has been spiralling up by the day. According to WHO norms, TPR should ideally remain below 5%. In the past two days, TPR was 16.8% and 17.39% respectively. The daily growth rate (which captures how quickly the number of infections is changing) of the virus is also showing a surge as it increased from 2.05 per cent on Monday to 2.97 per cent on Tuesday.