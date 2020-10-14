STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

The robber trio that struck Karuvatta Cooperative Bank

Shyju, Shybu and Shibu are not siblings or even distant relatives.

Published: 14th October 2020 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Shibu and Shybu in police custody

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Shyju, Shybu and Shibu are not siblings or even distant relatives. The trio is the accused in the Karuvatta Cooperative Bank robbery in which 5.43 kg of gold and Rs 4.43 lakh in cash were stolen during the heist during the Onam holidays.Shyju alias Albin Raj, a serial thief hailing from Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram, had toiled  for three nights before he managed to break open the strongroom of the bank situated at TB Junction. After the operation, Shyju was decent enough to share the loot with his two associates, based on the respective roles they played in  the operation — much like the character played by Prithviraj in the 2014 release Sapthamashree Thaskaraha. 

Mavelikkara native Shybu, who stayed on rent near Karuvatta, identified the target and provided all assistance for the operation. Shibu, from Kattakada, stole a Maruti Omni van from Kollam  in which the gas cylinders used to power the gas cutters were brought to the crime scene. It was also the gang’s getaway vehicle and Shibu ensured that it was abandoned at the same place from where he had stolen it. A cheeky Shyju managed to slink away without leaving any evidence.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the case managed to get a major breakthrough when it identified the gang behind the heist and nabbed  Shybu and Shibu on Monday after a 39-day-long operation. Besides, the investigators recovered the loot disposed of by Shybu from a  jewellery shop in Thiruvananthapuram.  

District police chief P S Sabu said the first accused in the case is a notorious thief involved in several robberies in Kerala and Tamil  Nadu. “ The fact that he doesn’t use a phone is hindering efforts to locate his hideout. But we are confident of nabbing him soon. The hard work put in by the probe team provided a breakthrough. The thieves looted gold and money and even the hard disk of the bank’s CCTV cameras. A phone call from around 15 lakh calls, made by around 700 people who had earlier been involved in  bank robberies in state, gave the vital lead to the SIT,” he said.

Shyju, who was freed from Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail in February last had called up a Haripad native — which turned out to be Shybu — the same month.  On examination, police found that Shyju had called up Shybu and that the latter had also served time in prison in connection with a murder case. It  provided the tip-off resulting in the arrest of the two accused.  Shyju is an expert in welding. Meanwhile,  Shybu sold the ornaments to a jewellery shop and using the money he brought land near Haripad in the name of his sister after paying around Rs 36 lakh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karuvatta Cooperative Bank robbery
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp