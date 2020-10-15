CBI approaches Kerala High Court seeking to vacate stay on LIFE Mission probe

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court seeking to vacate the interim order staying the ongoing probe into the alleged LIFE Mission scam.

The High Court had on Tuesday stayed for two months all further proceedings in the CBI probe against the Chief Executive Officer of the LIFE Mission over alleged FCRA violations with respect to the funds received from a foreign sponsor for implementation of a housing project at Wadakkancherry in Thrissur district.

However, the court allowed the agency to continue the probe against Santhosh Eapen, managing director of Unitac, a private firm which was awarded the contract for construction of the apartment complex. The interim order was issued on the petitions filed by LIFE Mission CEO U V Jose and Santhosh Eappen seeking to quash the FIR registered by the CBI.

In the petition filed on Thursday, CBI submitted that the investigation has been affected as it could not collect the files of the LIFE Mission project from the government due to the stay order. The probe agency said investigators were unable to question and summon the officers, government servants and people acquainted with the facts in the case. The stay order was creating serious roadblocks in the investigation.

In the petition, the CBI said it was ready and willing to argue the case as early as possible. The subject matter of the case was relating to the interest of the state. "Serious investigation is also to be conducted to unearth the deeper conspiracy in the case. So the interim order has to be vacated in the interests of justice," the petition stated.

The High Court had already observed that larger legal questions are involved in the case, which require to be determined. "The CBI is ready to argue the whole case and the continuation of the stay order is against the interests of justice. Hence, the case may be posted for early hearing and disposal," submitted the CBI.