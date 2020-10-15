STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt doctors won’t take additional duties from Thursday protesting 'negative attitude'

Members of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) will boycott duties except patient care and Covid treatment from Thursday.

Published: 15th October 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Medics after collecting swab samples for COVID-19 test. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Members of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) will boycott duties except patient care and Covid treatment from Thursday. This is in protest against the government’s negative attitude towards its demands like appointment of sufficient manpower, reinstating the previous pattern of Covid duty leave and disbursal of deferred salary.

According to KGMOA, the government did not implement any of the suggestions it made to help the health workers who are toiling hard for the past nine months. Other demands include setting up of block-level call centres to give treatment advice to those under house surveillance. 

