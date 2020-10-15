Kerala Assembly bedlam case: All accused including two ministers directed to appear in court

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court hearing the 2015 Assembly bedlam case has asked all the six accused to be present in the court on October 28. The charge sheet will be read out to the accused, two of them ministers in the Pinarayi Vijayan government, on the day.

Earlier, the court had asked the accused, all LDF leaders and members in the previous Assembly, to be present in the court on Thursday. But Industries Minister EP Jayarajan and Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel did not appear. Jaleel is under treatment for COVID-19 and Jayarajan is taking rest after recovering from it. Barring them, all the other accused have taken bail in the case.

The government had recently replaced the counsel in the case. This was after the court rejected the government's plea to withdraw the case. The deputy director of prosecution was replaced by assistant prosecutor Jail Kumar.

The case pertains to the damages in the House during the protest by Opposition members against Finance Minister KM Mani's budget presentation. The Speaker's chair, electronic panel, computer monitor and emergency lamp were destroyed resulting in losses worth Rs 2.20 lakh. Other accused in the case are LDF leaders V Sivankutty, K Ajith, CK Sadasivan and K Kunhammed.